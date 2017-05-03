Personal Bankruptcy: Is It The Right Choice?

Bankruptcy will always be a stressful event in a person's life. Unfortunately, people experiencing bankruptcy often find themselves spending a large amount of their time worrying about day-to-day issues and expenses. You are never truly stuck -- there are always options that you can pursue that may include filing personal bankruptcy; keep reading for more information.

Be prepared to see your name in the news when you file bankruptcy. While the story isn't going to make front-page headlines unless you are a very prominent or famous figure, all bankruptcy cases are public record. As such, they are often reported in a section of local newspapers. The good part is that not everyone reads that part.

Prior to putting in the bankruptcy paperwork, determine what assets are protected from seizure. There are several assets which are exempt from bankruptcy; therefore, consult the Bankruptcy code. You can determine exactly which of your possessions are at risk by consulting this list before you file. If you fail to go over this list, you may be unpleasantly surprised sometime down the road if any of your most valued items are seized.

Don't be afraid to apply for credit for purchases such as a new home or car just because you have a recently discharged bankruptcy. Many lenders will take your new financial situation into account. They may be more likely to loan money to someone who has no debt due to a bankruptcy than to the person with, say, 75,000 dollars in credit card debt. The fact that you have no monthly credit card payments can make you look like a better risk.

Remember you still have to pay taxes on your debts. A lot of people don't realize that even if their debts are discharged in the bankruptcy, they are still responsible to the IRS. The IRS usually does not allow complete forgiveness, although payment plans are common. Make sure to find out what is covered and what is not.

Make sure that you pay all of your bills on time, since this will contribute to 35 percent of what is on your credit report. This looks good if you are trying to rebuild your credit after you have had to file for bankruptcy. Making on-time payments will increase your credit score.

Be sure to consider all of your options before filing for personal bankruptcy, as there may be some you haven't considered. If you have a job that has slowed down due to the recession, such as construction, you may need to find a new job. This could help your situation until the economy picks back up.

If you filed for bankruptcy, and now would like to restore your credit, be careful on how you do this. There are some legitimate companies out there that do want to help, and will. However, there are also very many companies that are just waiting to take advantage of people who are in a tough situation. So do your research very carefully, when trying to hire one of these companies.

Clean up your credit record after ten years. When you file Chapter 7 bankruptcy, it remains on your credit report for ten years. However, the credit bureaus are not required to remove the information. In order to get rid of the bankruptcy record, write a letter to the credit reporting agencies, along with a copy of your discharge notice. Follow this up with a phone call to make sure that they have removed the bankruptcy record.

Ignore the people who put you down for declaring yourself bankrupt. These people cannot possible know the troubles you've experienced. By filing for bankruptcy you, are taking control of financial future. Also, dealing with the mistake of your past. Remember, for every person that looks at you with disgust, there is another person looking at you admiringly.

Be sure to weigh all of your options before deciding to file for personal bankruptcy. If you owe small amounts of money, you can join a counseling program or straighten your finances out by yourself. Some creditors will work with you to help you pay off your debt with lower interest rates, lower late fees, or an extended loan period.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you must seriously take into account anyone who has cosigned on a loan for you. For instance, if a friend or relative is a cosigner on your auto or home loan, they will be held financially responsible to pay the debt in the event you file for bankruptcy. This can create problems in relationships between family members and friends. That is why it is not advisable to cosign for anyone or ask someone to cosign for you, including your children. It could ruin someone's life.

If you need to file a claim for bankruptcy, speak with an expert. There are bankruptcy attorneys that are very familiar with the particular laws associated with this process. Remember the tips in this article and you can make the best of your financial situation, even if you must file.