Tips To Help You Through Personal Insolvency

Finding the information about bankruptcy that used to be so difficult to find is no longer as hard to find. You will find a great deal of information and tips that can help you to decide if bankruptcy is your next step and the best way to go about doing so.

A huge mistake people make before filing for bankruptcy is maxing out their credit cards. This can lead to disaster when you file and the credit card companies might not discharge the debt. If you can, you need to stop using your credit cards at least six months before you file, and ideally for a year prior. Also, do your best to pay the minimum payments on these cards for at least six months before you file.

Trying to exclude family members you owe money to before filing for personal bankruptcy can get you into serious hot water. The court will look into who you pay-off as far as a year back, and if they find you showing favor to family over other creditors, they could invalidate your filing completely.

Before you decide to file for bankruptcy, be sure to obtain a free consultation with a bankruptcy attorney. Depending on where you live, you have the right to speak to an attorney before filing. Any good attorney will offer a first appointment free. This is an important consultation, as you will need the answers to many questions. These may include: attorney fees, what type of bankruptcy to file, and what types of information, paperwork you will need to provide. Most importantly, an attorney will be able to determine if filing for bankruptcy is the right decision for you.

If you've considered the pros and cons involved with choosing bankruptcy, and you feel that this is the only option you have left, be sure to consider all the personal bankruptcy laws. Don't just sit back for the ride; be sure to work together with your lawyer so that you can get the best outcome possible.

Understand the differences between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy. If you file using Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you will get all your debts eliminated. Any debts that you owe to creditors will be wiped clean. If you file using chapter 13 bankruptcy, you will go through a sixty month repayment plan prior to all your debts being completely dissolved. It's imperative that you know the differences among the various categories of bankruptcy so that you are able to choose the wisest one for you.

If you are trying to rebuild credit after filing for bankruptcy, you should apply for secured credit cards. These can help you establish credit, but you have to make sure that they are one of the companies that report to the major credit bureaus, since all of them do not.

If you have co-signers on car loans, or others who are responsible for your bills, consider filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy if you want to help them. If you file for Chapter 7, you may not have to pay anymore, but they are still responsible. Talk to the people involved, and think carefully before making a choice.

See what the value is on your home. If you are upside down on your mortgage, you may be able to eliminate your second mortgage. The main guideline for this is that your home must be worth more than what you owe on the first mortgage. This could really help your financial situation by relieving you from that large second mortgage payment each month.

Be prepared to complete some mandatory courses. When you file for bankruptcy, the court will require that you successfully complete two mandatory courses, a credit counseling course and a debtor education course. Both of these courses can be completed online for a nominal fee, and while they are not too difficult, it is important that you are prepared for them.

Look at all of the options. Although bankruptcy can be highly damaging to your credit score when you file, it may actually help you in the future. It will remain on your credit report for ten years, but if filing for bankruptcy helps you overcome your debt now, it will be better for your credit score than making late credit card and loan payments for the rest of your life.

Do not be afraid to file for bankruptcy. Sometimes people find themselves so overwhelmed with debt that they just decide to do nothing and bury their heads in the sand. This is the worst thing that a person could possibly do. Instead, they should file for bankruptcy because by doing so, they are taking positive affirmative action and giving themselves another chance at managing their finances.

If you want to file for bankruptcy, or already have, you already know how hard it can be to talk about with other people. The tips in this article can give you the knowledge you need to feel better about bankruptcy, so that you can open up to your loved ones about your financial picture.