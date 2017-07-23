Get Organized With These Individual Finance Tips

Many people in America are taught nothing about investing, financial planning, or even simple budgeting. This is a huge problem when these people who never took the time to educate themselves find that they are ready to retire, but have no money to support themselves. This article will give you some knowledge about personal finance so that you don't find yourself in that situation.

To assure you always have money when you need it, create an emergency fund. It is best to have between three and six months income in a savings account that you can easily access. Doing this will assure you have money set aside in times when you absolutely need it.

When you need to borrow money, ensure your personal finance stays safe by never going over 30% of your income. When people borrow more than 30% of their income it can drastically reduce your credit score. So as long as you stay within these safe parameters you can enjoy having good credit.

The best way to manage your personal finances in the short-term is to maintain a monthly budget. Yes, budgeting can be annoying and difficult, but nothing else will let you see where your money goes. Tracking your spending and keeping a budget will help you build a savings account and limit unnecessary spending.

Avoid buying new gadgets as soon as they come out. As we have all seen recently with some of the hottest new products, the price tends to come down within the first 6 months of release. Don't jump on the train to buy your new toy at release, and you'll save yourself a bundle.

Search for cheaper utilities to get better personal finance. If you have had the same gas company, cell phone plan, or other utility for a while then shop around for a better deal. Many companies will gladly offer you better prices just to have you become their customer. This will definitely put more money in your pocket.

Set aside a portion of one day each week to devote to your finances. You may use a portion of this time to: discuss moving payment due dates with companies you owe; or just quickly review what bills will be due soon. Dedicating a little time each week will keep you from missing payments and having unnecessary late fees.

Always buy used cars over new and save yourself money. The biggest depreciation in car value happens during the first 10,000 miles it is driven. After that the depreciation becomes much slower. Buy a car that has those first miles on it to get a much better deal for just as good a car.

If you are the type of person that likes to use a credit card, make sure you are using one that offers rewards. You can earn things like cash back or you can pick out items in a catalog. These can be great presents to give to people for birthdays or holidays.

Adjusting the temperature that you have your hot water tank set at will help you reduce your monthly utility bills. It only takes a minute but it will save you a great deal of money over the year. It will also help to prevent burns on children that could potentially happen.

Cut down your old towels and make wash cloths or cleaning rags. Just because a towel is worn or stained is no reason to throw it away. Measure out several appropriately sized squares or rectangles and cut them out. You can leave them as is or use your sewing machine to quickly stitch around the edges.

If you are using a checking account that has fees save yourself the hassle and open a free checking account. You can save a lot of money every month by just switching to a bank that does not charge fees for transactions, etc. Shop around and find the best bank for you!

A great personal finance tip is to always be looking for the best deals when you're shopping. It's foolish to decide to buy anything without trying to find it cheaper somewhere else. By shopping around, you can usually find a much better deal than going with your first option.

If you put off doing what needs to be done to get your personal finances under control, you will only hurt yourself in the long run. While it may seem difficult or impossible, you should be aware that many people have already succeeded in doing so. Start using the advice you have learned here right away.