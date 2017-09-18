Anxious About Your Credit? Here's Some Advice

Even though we all know how important it is to maintain a good credit history, many of us still struggle with poor credit. If you've been turned down for a loan because of your credit history, you should know that it's possible to repair your credit. This article will help you get started.

Research the fine points of disputing items on your credit report. It can be done, but the process is not easy. Make sure to track and follow up regularly with all reported disputes. If you stop checking on them, they will stop working on them as well. It's your credit, so make sure it's correct!

All documentation that you send to reporting agencies should be sent by certified mail. Through this method you will have documentation of your sending and the agencies will be giving a return receipt of the mailing. In this way you are guaranteeing that from your end to their end, the required steps have been met.

Incorporate a set amount of money from your monthly budget that will go directly to repair of your credit file. Setting aside savings from your monthly income is important, however, designating some of that extra income to the repair of your credit is equally as important. Find a balance of savings and repair that makes you comfortable and allows for saving as well.

If you notice a mistake in your credit report, you can make the corrections yourself. You will need to contact the major credit-reporting agencies and ask for assistance. This is pretty straight forward and there is no fee to do this. There are also publications that offer credit history self-help, as well.

Keep your first account open. Whatever credit account you have had open the longest, is the best one to keep on your report. Don't close this account because the limit is too low or the rate is too high. Try to get a higher credit limit, or ask for a lower interest rate, but even if they won't give that to you, keep the card and keep using it. The longer track record you have with an account, the more it will affect your score in a positive way.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is the fact that you can and should report any illegal credit score improvement related activity to the National Fraud Information Center at 1-800-876-7060. This is important for your safety and the safety of others. You may also contact them for advice.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit, is to only apply for a loan when you are almost certain that you will be approved. This is important because you may lessen the chances of getting approved in the future if you are rejected.

Know your rights when dealing with the credit bureaus. When you file a dispute over an error, the credit bureau has 30 to 45 days to investigate the error. If the mistake is confirmed, or if the creditor does not respond to the investigation, then the error must be removed from your report. This is your right, and you need to remember that.

When trying to repair your credit it is important not to miss any more of your monthly credit card payments. You will never be able to truly repair your credit if you do that because this missed payment will go on your credit report and stay there for at least seven years.

Many people raise their credit card limits as high as they can. This will not improve your credit rating, in fact, it will do the opposite. If you reduce your limit, you will not be able to overspend by an obscene amount, and it shows your credit card company that you are a more responsible borrower.

Consider credit counseling. There are many good non-profit credit-counseling agencies available to help people get out of debt and repair their credit. If you don't think that you can get of debt by yourself, go speak to a counselor and get the advice that you need to take back control of your finances.

As mentioned earlier, having bad credit can negatively impact your lifestyle. Getting your credit score back up can make you a less risky (and therefore a more attractive) candidate during interviews, applications for housing, and requests for loans. Using these credit score improvement tips can be extremely beneficial if you would like to raise your credit score.